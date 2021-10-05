Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,691 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,200,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,776,000 after buying an additional 545,890 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter worth about $512,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLI. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

