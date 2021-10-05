Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,957 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

NYSE EPC opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

