Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,957 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Shares of EPC opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

