Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Trading Down 5.5%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.42 and last traded at $48.42. 764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 469,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. lowered their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,635 shares of company stock valued at $372,377. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Green Dot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Green Dot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,383,000 after buying an additional 615,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,272,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

