Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ: GBNH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/5/2021 – Greenbrook TMS is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Greenbrook TMS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bloom Burton. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Greenbrook TMS had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarus Securities.

9/24/2021 – Greenbrook TMS had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.25 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GBNH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.75 million and a P/E ratio of -3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. Greenbrook TMS Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,412,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

