Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GBNH. Clarus Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $129.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,412,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

