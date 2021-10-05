GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 109,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,296,086 shares.The stock last traded at $11.37 and had previously closed at $11.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

