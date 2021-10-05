Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 3,146 ($41.10) on Tuesday. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 1,201.92 ($15.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,218 ($42.04). The firm has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 37.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,958.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,633.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

