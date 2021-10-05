Grin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.44 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. Grin has a market cap of $33.13 million and $3.44 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,151.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.85 or 0.06852964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.05 or 0.00337077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.07 or 0.01144676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00106386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.86 or 0.00538092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.12 or 0.00391053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.11 or 0.00305301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 85,526,580 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.