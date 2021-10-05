Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,100 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the August 31st total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

SUPV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. 350,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,786. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $210.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

