Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $615.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce sales of $615.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $616.18 million. Guess? posted sales of $569.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE GES opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Guess? has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.25.

Guess? announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -642.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Guess? by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after buying an additional 654,757 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Guess? by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 274,889 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,952,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Guess? by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Guess? by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 157,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

