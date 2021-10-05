Guider (GDR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Guider coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $11,173.62 and approximately $58.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.57 or 0.08232564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00053281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00260181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00111720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013035 BTC.

Guider Profile

GDR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

