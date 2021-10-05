GWM Asset Management Ltd Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

GWM Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern accounts for about 4.4% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GWM Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.85. 3,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,635. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.01. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several research firms have commented on KSU. Barclays dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.07.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

