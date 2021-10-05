GWM Asset Management Ltd Has $19.95 Million Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

GWM Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,179 shares during the period. PNM Resources makes up 8.2% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GWM Asset Management Ltd owned 0.48% of PNM Resources worth $19,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,158,000 after buying an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 22.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,838,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,657,000 after buying an additional 336,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,940,000 after buying an additional 186,265 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 167.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after buying an additional 856,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 26.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after buying an additional 244,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE PNM remained flat at $$49.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,727. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

