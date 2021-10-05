Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.79

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.79 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 2427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Hailiang Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hailiang Education Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

