Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 516,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Haitian International stock remained flat at $$3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. Haitian International has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $3.29.
About Haitian International
