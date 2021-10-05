Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 516,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Haitian International stock remained flat at $$3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. Haitian International has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $3.29.

Get Haitian International alerts:

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.