Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.44

Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $3.49. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 1,282,991 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $95.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $55.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. Equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.