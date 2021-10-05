Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,652,893 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901,563 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.86% of Halliburton worth $176,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Halliburton by 578.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $16,552,000 after buying an additional 610,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 430,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Halliburton by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 531,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after buying an additional 56,950 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HAL opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.88 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

