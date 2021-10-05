Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HLPPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA upgraded Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

Shares of HLPPY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.23. 102,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,645. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4896 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 4.03%.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.