Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

HVRRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average of $89.50.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

