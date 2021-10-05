HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.27

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.27 and last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 3299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.44.

HCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.