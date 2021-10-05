Head to Head Analysis: Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) vs. Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) and Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Kforce shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Kforce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kforce has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and Kforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61% Kforce 4.81% 40.11% 14.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and Kforce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.09 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -5.38 Kforce $1.40 billion 0.99 $56.04 million $2.62 24.40

Kforce has higher revenue and earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Volt Information Sciences and Kforce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Kforce 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volt Information Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Kforce has a consensus target price of $56.80, suggesting a potential downside of 11.17%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than Kforce.

Summary

Kforce beats Volt Information Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services. The North American MSP segment consists of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers; managing suppliers and providing sourcing and recruiting support; statement of work management; supplier performance measurement; optimization and analysis; benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis; consolidated customer billing; and supplier payment management. The Corporate and Other segment includes general and administrative functions as well as remote hire services business in India. The company was founded by Jerome Shaw and William Shaw in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, CA.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc. engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security. The FA segment serves clients in areas such as accounting, transactional finance, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budgeting, loan servicing, professional administration, audit services and systems, and controls analysis and documentation. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

