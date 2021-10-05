Head to Head Survey: GTY Technology (GTYH) vs. Its Peers

GTY Technology (NASDAQ: GTYH) is one of 122 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GTY Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GTY Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $48.13 million -$44.01 million -10.30 GTY Technology Competitors $1.04 billion $2.10 million 19.44

GTY Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology. GTY Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GTY Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 GTY Technology Competitors 642 3074 4719 89 2.50

GTY Technology currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.44%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 33.37%. Given GTY Technology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GTY Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -82.51% -13.88% -9.84% GTY Technology Competitors -36.40% -1,712.52% -10.45%

Volatility & Risk

GTY Technology has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology’s competitors have a beta of 1.44, suggesting that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GTY Technology competitors beat GTY Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

