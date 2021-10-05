Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Linda Llewelyn Sells 3,259 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $161,190.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,179 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $172,524.33.

HCAT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.87. 644,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 32.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Health Catalyst by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $143,000.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

