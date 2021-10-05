Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 2,993,700 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 293.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,014,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,993,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.79% of Genworth Financial worth $15,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNW. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

