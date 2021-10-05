Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $22.64 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 997.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,927 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of The Williams Companies worth $22,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE WMB opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.