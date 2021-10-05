Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 71,834 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 71,834 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Aptiv worth $23,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV opened at $157.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

