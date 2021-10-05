Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Short Interest Down 23.8% in September

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 8,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,541,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,893,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $1,431,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,296,000 after buying an additional 635,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Argus lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. 118,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

