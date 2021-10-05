Healthpeak Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,363 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 922% compared to the typical daily volume of 427 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after acquiring an additional 223,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.56. 45,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,890. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.