Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Down 3.5%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28. 45,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,800,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

