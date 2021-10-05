Hedget 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $263,207.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Hedget has a market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $263,207.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can now be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00006977 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00052771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00251915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00112359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

