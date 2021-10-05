HedgeTrade Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $297.06 million and approximately $102,327.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004314 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029107 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00026328 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

