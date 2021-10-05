HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 312,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 574.0 days.

HeidelbergCement stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 603. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.77. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $100.76.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

