HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €100.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €100.50 ($118.24) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HEI. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €81.73 ($96.15).

ETR:HEI opened at €64.10 ($75.41) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €73.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.27.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

