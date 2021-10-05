Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Short Interest Up 27.9% in September

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,959,700 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 1,531,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. 483,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Hertz Global will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.