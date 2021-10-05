Highland Global Allocation Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ HGLB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. 449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

In related news, Director Robert J. Froehlich acquired 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

