Highland Global Allocation Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of HGLB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,003. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08.

In related news, Director Robert J. Froehlich purchased 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $39,875.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 709,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

