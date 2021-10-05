Highland Global Allocation Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
Shares of HGLB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,003. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08.
In related news, Director Robert J. Froehlich purchased 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $39,875.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Highland Global Allocation Fund
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
