Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HKMPF. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.