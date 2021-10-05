Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,149.67

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,149.67 ($15.02) and traded as high as GBX 1,172 ($15.31). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,140 ($14.89), with a volume of 30,339 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,143.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,149.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £936.74 million and a PE ratio of 25.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

