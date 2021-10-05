Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.75. 2,025,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,567. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $141.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.