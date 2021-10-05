Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,450,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the August 31st total of 17,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after buying an additional 605,514 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

