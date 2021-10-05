Hive Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Hive has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $275.71 million and approximately $26.94 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001116 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000725 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 399,790,704 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.