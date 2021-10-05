Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $130.00

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 132.70 ($1.73), with a volume of 1079145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.30 ($1.72).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The company has a market capitalization of £681.91 million and a PE ratio of 17.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

About Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

