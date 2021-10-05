Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.75

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

