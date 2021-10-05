Hoge Finance Market Cap Hits $40.40 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.40 million and $303,501.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.13 or 0.08109374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00052993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00255928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00110925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013098 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 404,930,050,108 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

