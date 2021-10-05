Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Down to $4.19

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.05. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Point Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

The stock has a market cap of $564.94 million and a PE ratio of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is currently 3.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Home Point Capital by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 118,093 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Home Point Capital by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 247,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

