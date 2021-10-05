Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,783 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 44,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 49,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $214.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

