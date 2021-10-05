HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CEO Enrique Lores Sells 34,000 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,875,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649,605. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in HP during the second quarter worth $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

