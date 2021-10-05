HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,836 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. HP accounts for approximately 1.5% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $348,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in HP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after acquiring an additional 620,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

HP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. 45,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,664,137. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

