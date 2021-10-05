HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. 207,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. HSBC has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. Analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HSBC by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 129,040.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,435 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth approximately $25,009,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3,010.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 698,838 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

